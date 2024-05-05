GASTON COUNTY, NC — Hardworking employees in the Gaston County School District were highlighted this week.

On Thursday, the 2024 Evening of Excellence Ceremony was held at Stuart W. Cramer High School on Lakewood Road in Belmont.

The red-carpet-themed event honoring talented teachers was sponsored by Truist.

'Excellent educators': Gaston County School District employees awarded for hard work, dedication Brandon Taylor-Teacher of the Year (2024-2025 School Year) (Courtesy of: Gaston County School District)

Brandon Taylor was named Teacher of the Year for the 2024 to 2025 year for his work as the band director at East Gaston High School.

Chris Mills and Courtney Williams won principal and assistant principal of the year, both work at Webb Street School.

Taylor and Mills will represent Gaston County Schools in the regional competition for the state educator awards.

