3 firefighters hospitalized following 2-alarm house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department have been hospitalized following a two-alarm house fire in north Charlotte.

The department responded to a structure fire around 2:45 a.m. on Grimes Street.

After arriving, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

Firefighters said it took 60 minutes to get the fire under control.

A mayday was also transmitted and one firefighter had to be removed from the home.

Overall, three firefighters were ultimately transported to an area hospital due to injuries sustained while battling the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

