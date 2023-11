CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously injured following a crash in Uptown Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 277 near the 5C exit.

MEDIC said one person was transported from the scene to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

