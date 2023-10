CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Uptown on Saturday, MEDIC said.

The individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred between 200 and 399 East Third Street near the convention center.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or if they will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

