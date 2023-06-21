One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Greenville SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville, South Carolina, is less than a 2-hour drive from the heart of Charlotte.

Here are a few must-visit places we suggest checking out while you’re there:

Fall Parks on the Reedy has consistently been ranked on TripAdvisor’s Top U.S. Park list. The downtown park offers trails, gardens and greenspace for picnics and gatherings, and it is wheelchair accessible.

“The best thing is just to get out and walk around downtown, you can go down every side street as well as main street and you’ll find it safe, comfortable and inviting,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White. “Falls Park is stunningly beautiful. Unity Park, which is our newest park, is a must-see as well.”

Fall Parks on the Reedy (WSOC)

In the park, you’ll find Liberty Bridge which connects downtown to the West End. The bridge is curved and supported by a single suspension cable with supporting cables on the outside — a cool sight for those who appreciate unique architecture.

To satisfy our sweet tooth, we visited Clare’s Creamery in the Overbrook Historic District. The business blossomed from an ice cream bike during the pandemic to an actual shop. Some must-try flavors include cookies & cream, honey lavender, and Texas honey pecan.

If you’re looking for something heartier, Gather Greenville in West End is the spot. The outdoor food court has 13 restaurants to choose from and is next to the Fluor Field baseball stadium.

The Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library are also near the stadium. The museum is in the home where Jackson lived and is open to the public on Saturdays.

