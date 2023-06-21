One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is another short road trip from Charlotte that you can make on one tank of gas.

Here are a few must-visit spots we checked out.

The Quarry at Grant Park features views for miles. From the overlook pier, you’ll see emerald blue water surrounded by high cliffs and the city’s skyline in the distance. There’s also a playground nearby and a love lock-inspired bridge.

Reynolda House, Gardens and Village is a 170-acre oasis filled with nature, art and history.

The 1917 home of tobacco company founder R.J. Reynolds and his wife Katharine is now a museum and home to a collection of world-renowned American art.

The house overlooks a great lawn and is considered the Central Park of Winston-Salem, according to Deputy Director Phil Archer.

“It’s really the city’s front yard, and I think it’s really what Katharine Reynolds would have wanted,” Archer said.

Admission to the museum cost $18 for adults. Children ages 18 and younger are admitted free. College students get free admission too with a college ID.

The gardens and grounds are open during daylight hours year-round, free of charge.

For more information, go to reynolda.org.

Old Salem Museums and Gardens is a historic site featuring 12 structures to tour, including the oldest standing African American church in North Carolina.

“We’re not just preserving artifacts, we’re preserving skills and stories along with it,” a staff member said.

On your way up or when you’re heading back to Charlotte, be sure to stop for some Carolina ‘cue in the self-proclaimed barbecue capital of the world, Lexington.

We got a bite at Lexington Barbecue where they’ve been serving Western-style BBQ for 61 years.

