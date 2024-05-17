LeMelo Ball first lifestyle shoe drops on Friday

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s first lifestyle shoe “LaFrancé” dropped Friday.

LaMelo Ball's new shoe with PUMA, LaFrancé, launched today.



Ball: “I wanted to create a lifestyle shoe that represents my style and 1-of-1 personality. The LaFrancé Amour is something crazy loud to wear off court." pic.twitter.com/FebJEikKMQ — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 17, 2024

Ball, who teamed up with Puma Hoops for the shoe and the design, said he wanted to create a shoe, which represents his style and personality.

Its butterfly midsole is inspired by his tattoos and represents good energy, he said.

