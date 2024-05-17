Local

LeMelo Ball first lifestyle shoe drops on Friday

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s first lifestyle shoe “LaFrancé” dropped Friday.

Ball, who teamed up with Puma Hoops for the shoe and the design, said he wanted to create a shoe, which represents his style and personality.

Its butterfly midsole is inspired by his tattoos and represents good energy, he said.

