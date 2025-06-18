Over 275 charges filed in NC, SC against single juvenile

CHARLOTTE — A boy has been arrested so many times in the past few months that he’s racked up nearly 300 criminal charges in two different states, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD shared in a post on Wednesday that its juvenile apprehension unit had arrested one juvenile eight separate times between April and June for “widespread vehicle break-ins ... in North and South Carolina.”

Police said the juvenile was released from jail and placed on electronic monitoring, but CMPD said he cut off the monitor and participated in “100 more vehicle break-ins.” He was arrested again on June 5 and allegedly had two stolen guns with him.

CMPD said he’s been charged with 57 counts of breaking and entering of motor vehicles and 21 counts of felony conspiracy in Mecklenburg County.

It turns out that at least eight police agencies in the Carolinas have filed charges against the juvenile. Police said there were more than 275 charges against him.

Police didn’t identify the juvenile. It’s not clear if he’s currently in custody.

