Over $400K in food benefits stolen from Mecklenburg County residents

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is losing over a million dollars a year to scammers who are targeting some of the neediest people in the state, and nearly a quarter of the losses are happening in Mecklenburg County.

According to statistics provided to Channel 9 by the Department of Health and Human Services, there’s been a big increase in the amount of money stolen because of EBT card skimmers.

The scammers are using skimmers to steal EBT information and then cash in on people’s food benefits without them knowing it. In 2022, North Carolina lost about $388,000 -- so far in 2023, the state has lost about $1,342,000.

NCDHHS told Channel 9 that the agency is aware of at least 2,765 households that have reported card skimming since December 2022.

Mecklenburg County is being hit the hardest by these scammers. NCDHHS data says since 2022, more than $430,000 in food benefits have been reported stolen from Mecklenburg County. (See a county-by-county breakdown at the bottom of this article.)

NCDHHS says recipients of food benefits should check their EBT accounts regularly to watch for unauthorized charges. You can check your balance or report your card lost or stolen by visiting www.ebtedge.com.

South Carolina residents can request replacement SNAP benefits by clicking this link.

The federal government provides funds for the replacement of stolen benefits, according to NCDHHS, but states must apply and be approved.

If you’re in need of food assistance, you can click this link to learn more about the resources available to you.

Food benefits reported stolen in North Carolina counties:

County FNS Benefits Stolen Alamance $20,440.21 Alexander $467.88 Alleghany $997.83 Anson $4,301.22 Ashe $2,159.13 Beaufort $2,297.12 Bertie $294.22 Bladen $3,189.80 Brunswick $1,080.92 Buncombe $5,668.05 Burke $1,999.74 Cabarrus $51,897.84 Caldwell $1,303.15 Carteret $489.65 Caswell $837.83 Catawba $3,649.34 Chatham $495.40 Cherokee $974.73 Chowan $235.14 Cleveland $4,386.21 Columbus $916.67 Craven $801.87 Cumberland $11,504.34 Dare $545.55 Davidson $18,036.77 Davie $535.34 Duplin $1,517.44 Durham $161,573.68 Edgecombe $94.07 Forsyth $10,593.61 Franklin $5,258.44 Gaston $13,476.32 Gates $966.32 Graham $363.00 Granville $7,888.33 Greene $32.26 Guilford $373,948.88 Halifax $4,592.62 Harnett $2,767.16 Haywood $8,741.31 Henderson $1,084.06 Hertford $857.56 Hoke $1,538.71 Iredell $7,443.08 Jackson $283.94 Johnston $4,850.84 Lee $5,152.98 Lenoir $239.29 Lincoln $1,506.37 Macon $478.89 Madison $298.02 Martin $649.09 McDowell $279.72 Mecklenburg $430,849.06 Montgomery $8,312.13 Moore $2,439.94 Nash $2,754.41 New Hanover $7,211.05 Northampton $2,590.19 Onslow $6,007.37 Orange $37,889.26 Pamlico $186.22 Pasquotank $1,278.76 Pender $684.64 Person $6,411.96 Pitt $1,867.24 Randolph $30,009.32 Richmond $4,785.74 Robeson $4,894.30 Rockingham $6,642.29 Rowan $42,951.45 Rutherford $3,275.73 Sampson $1,352.34 Scotland $1,188.64 Stanly $92,963.42 Stokes $210.22 Surry $12,770.68 Transylvania $870.83 Union $9,834.13 Vance $7,343.67 Wake $167,427.94 Warren $176.12 Washington $281.00 Watauga $480.22 Wayne $3,303.02 Wilkes $10,672.68 Wilson $1,095.72 Yadkin $14,003.67 Grand Total $1,680,997.30

(WATCH: Shelby Police looking for 2 men accused of using skimmer at Walmart)

Shelby Police looking for 2 men accused of using skimmer at Walmart

©2023 Cox Media Group