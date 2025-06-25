Over 74,000 pieces of mail delayed at Charlotte-area USPS centers

CHARLOTTE — A new report by the USPS Inspector General reveals over 74,000 pieces of delayed mail at distribution centers in the Charlotte area, affecting thousands of residents.

The report highlights significant shortfalls in mail delivery performance at four USPS facilities inspected earlier this year, including locations in Concord, Gastonia, and Charlotte.

Courtney Covington, a frequent USPS customer, expressed frustration with the service, stating, “It’s just, it’s a failed system.”

Miriam Bell, president of the local American Postal Workers Union, attributed the delays to inexperienced station managers and understaffing, noting, “Our employees are hard workers that care about their job.”

The inspection found thousands of letters and packages sitting unprocessed at distribution centers, many not scanned into the tracking system.

North Carolina’s USPS service performance score was 69.9 out of 80, placing it in the middle range compared to other states.

The USPS has acknowledged the issues and stated that steps are being taken to address them at the inspected facilities.

As the USPS works to resolve these issues, customers like Courtney Covington hope for improved service, emphasizing the need for reliable mail delivery.

VIDEO: USPS takes action after string of mail thefts with master keys

USPS takes action after string of mail thefts with master keys

©2025 Cox Media Group