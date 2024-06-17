Over a dozen cars broken into at Atrium parking deck

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another string of vehicle break-ins at the same hospital parking deck that was targeted last year.

It happened at Atrium Health in Dilworth. According to police reports, 19 people had items stolen early Saturday morning. This is the same location where thieves targeted vehicles in December.

Many had their windows shattered, the police report said.

In a statement, Atrium said, in part, “It is disappointing that individuals would take advantage of patients and their visitors by breaking into their vehicle during some of the most vulnerable moments of life.”

Atrium says it’s working with CMPD to identify the suspects. The police report lists two suspects, but their names aren’t given.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for information on any arrests.

