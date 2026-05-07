Matthews police search for suspect in string of apartment break-ins

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person accused of breaking into apartments around town.

The police department shared a photo on social media of a person wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and sneakers. They say the unknown suspect has been breaking the glass of patio doors or forcing their way into the least visible door to common areas.

Officials ask that residents ensure all windows and doors are locked and that outdoor lighting is in working condition with motion detected activated, if possible. They also suggest making sure security cameras are on and letting a neighbor know if you’re going to be away from home for an extended period of time.

Police are urging anyone who may recognize something about this person to contact the authorities at 704-847-5555.

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