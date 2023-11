CONOVER, N.C. — A section of eastbound Interstate 40 was shut down near Conover Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer flipped over near the Rockbarn Road exit. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Drivers were blocked while a detour was being set up, according to highway patrol.

No injuries have been reported.

