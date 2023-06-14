Owl caught in fishing line rescued along NC river

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Johnston County Parks staff members on the Neuse River in eastern North Carolina rescued an owl caught in fishing line.

Austin Cross with Johnston County Parks said they were canoeing on the river when they came upon the bird.

Cross hopped out and cut the owl free then detangled the rest of the fishing line.

Johnston County Parks staff members on the Neuse River in eastern North Carolina rescued an owl caught in fishing line. (SOURCE: Johnston County Parks )

Staff then alerted a local owl conservation group about it so they can check up on the owl.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Watch: Kitten rescued from wheel of truck

Watch: Kitten rescued from wheel of truck A tiny kitten found itself with a big problem when its head got stuck in the wheel of a truck in Massachusetts. (NCD)













©2023 Cox Media Group