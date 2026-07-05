12-year-old among 28 arrested in Uptown law enforcement operation

CHARLOTTE — There were 28 arrests in total on Saturday in Uptown Charlotte as part of the police department’s plan to make things safe during the America 250 celebration.

There were no major incidents reported, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release on Sunday.

Despite the peaceful conclusion, strategic enforcement actions led to 28 arrests.

The 28 arrests included nine adults and 19 juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old. Additionally, eight parents were cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The operation included officers from patrol, the Entertainment District Unit, the Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment Unit, Crime Reduction Units and bicycle and dual-sport officers.

Partnerships with the Charlotte Fire Department, MEDIC, Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte DOT and Mecklenburg County Emergency Management were critical for the operation’s success, CMPD said.

The CMPD command center was operational from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The adult suspects arrested were Anthony Jaquez, 25, Chrisean Reed, 24, Brian Gainey, 21, Dashaun McKnight, 34, Jonathan Ross, 18, Jeremiah Wallace, 18, Shannon Royster, 35, Chyheim Benton, 23 and Beaty Robert, 34.Charges for those arrested included resist, delay, obstruct, possession of pyrotechnics, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcoholic beverage.

The 19 juveniles faced charges such as curfew violation, affray, possession of pyrotechnics, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist/delay/obstruct.

©2026 Cox Media Group