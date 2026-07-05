Manufacturer cuts jobs as it downsizes local facility

SALISBURY, N.C. — Dozens of workers at a Rowan County manufacturing facility lost their jobs this week, according to a new layoff filing.

Atlanta-based Oldcastle APG sent notice to the North Carolina Department of Commerce on July 1 that its Barrette Outdoor Living Inc. subsidiary, which manufactures fencing, railing, decking and outdoor accents, would be permanently downsizing its facility at 745 Mid S. Drive in Salisbury. The job cuts took place July 1, with 63 workers laid off. Those impacted include assemblers, packers and machine and forklift operators, among other roles.

“This reduction in force is due to revenue decline and economic downturn,” Oldcastle’s human resources manager, Susana Valdez, wrote in the company’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

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