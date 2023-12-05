Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman nominated as Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman has been nominated for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the award recognizes a player’s excellence on and off the field, including their impact on the community and philanthropy.

In 2018, Bradley Bozeman and wife Nikki launched their foundation, The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation. They continued their work in Charlotte within months of moving to the city.

Through the foundation, the Bozemans have been teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, among other community partners. On-duty officers deliver food packed into custom boxes, covered with links and additional resources for children and families who need it most.

The Bozemans have helped serve thousands, often through the SYNC Snack Program. SYNC stands for Serving Your Neighbors and Communities. In the last year alone, the program has packed more than 17,000 boxes of food.

Just weeks ago, the Bozemans joined Panthers owner Davis Tepper and his wife, Nicole, for a Thanksgiving bash. They brought dozens of kids together for a night of fun and food. Many of the students who attended were from underserved areas of the community.

The kids who attended the event were able to take home a separate meal to share with their families.

Fans can help their favorite nominee win an additional $35,000 by posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and tagging the player. You can also vote directly on the NFL’s website by clicking here. Voting for that runs through Jan. 8.

The winner of the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors, a special show that will air on Feb. 8.

