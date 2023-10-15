Panthers’ Bradley Bozeman, wife thankful for foundation’s impact on Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — It didn’t take long for Bradley and Nikki Bozeman to make themselves at home in the Carolinas. They were able to make an impact quickly through their foundation.

Now, one year later, not only has their influence grown, so has their family.

“To be able to grow like it has here has been amazing,” said Bradley Bozeman.

Bradley is a center for the Carolina Panthers. He and his wife just welcomed a newborn into their lives, in addition to running the foundation -- their baby for the past few years.

Through the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation, the Bozemans have been teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. On-duty officers deliver food packed into boxes to those who need it most.

“At different accidents or situations, to be able to go to those boxes and hand those out to the kids, to sit down and have a normal conversation, to break the tension in there,” the Bozemans said.

