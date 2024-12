SWANNANOA, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers brought holiday joy to hundreds of students in Western North Carolina Wednesday where much was lost during Helene.

There are reminders of the destruction outside W.D. Williams Elementary School in Swannanoa but inside the gym, students were excited to have a pep rally featuring Sir Purr, the Topcats, and former Panthers Johnathan Stewart and Kenny Moore.

In the video at the top of this webpage, the excitement the team and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation brought to the school.

