Panthers fans get first look at team during Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers took the field in front of a stadium full of fans for the first time this season on Friday night.

It was their first open practice of training camp, and fans got a peek at what’s in store this year.

Players got in reps while 6-year-old Asher Harvey ran in a walk-off touchdown. Ashe, who is battling through congenital heart disease, signed a one-day contract through Make-A-Wish.

The best way to end Fan Fest 👏 pic.twitter.com/erlfiWKLGN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2026

“What a crowd. It was amazing. Came out early, were out there the whole time,” Head Coach Dave Canales said about Friday’s crowd.

“Pack the bank, that’s our motto. Continue to win. Continue to build up this culture,” wide receiver Jalen Coker added.

The team will take the practice field again on Monday before next Thursday’s Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton.

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