Panthers fire employee over social media post on Charlie Kirk killing

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers fired a member of their communications team for an insensitive post about the killing of Charlie Kirk Wednesday in Utah.

The employee terminated was Charlie Rock, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The Panthers posted on X that, “The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

