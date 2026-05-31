Bus driver charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly I-95 crash

VIRGINIA — The driver of a charter bus involved in a deadly crash on I-95 in Virginia has been identified and charged.

Virginia State Place are investigating the multi-vehicle collision that took place around 2:35 a.m. Friday.

A bus operated by E&P Travel failed to slow for traffic and struck a Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban was forced into an Acura SUV as well as other vehicles. The bus also struck other vehicles.

At the time of the crash, the bus was carrying approximately 34 passengers.

Five people were killed in the collision.

A 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy were in the Acura, which caught fire after the collision.

The fifth victim was in the Suburban.

Approximately 44 patients were transported to nearby hospital. Three were in critical condition.

The bus driver, 48-year-old Jing Dong, was injured in the crash. He has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, with additional charges pending. Police are looking into Dong’s actions leading up to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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