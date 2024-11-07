Panthers give starting RB Chuba Hubbard a 4-year contract extension

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers rewarded running back Chuba Hubbard with a four-year contract extension on Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season, according to the Associated Press.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

In a statement, #Panthers GM Dan Morgan said this, in part, of Chuba Hubbard:



A 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Hubbard is in the midst of his best season with the Panthers (2-7). He is fifth in the league in yards rushing with 665 and has five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 108 yards and a TD.

Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, in Sunday’s 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hubbard was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, according to the Associated Press.

Next up for the Panthers for a contract extension could be cornerback Jaycee Horn, a former first-round draft pick.

The extension comes just as Panthers rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday in Munich against the New York Giants.

