Panthers trade wide receiver Jonathan Mingo

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, according to a league source.

He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Mingo was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2023 after the selection of Bryce Young.

While he was named an immediate starter for the team, he made zero touchdowns during his tenure.

The Panthers now have eight picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 draft. That draft is set to begin on April 24.

