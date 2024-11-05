Local

Panthers trade wide receiver Jonathan Mingo

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo plays first NFL game in front of hometown crowd

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, according to a league source.

He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Mingo was the Panthers’ second-round pick in 2023 after the selection of Bryce Young.

While he was named an immediate starter for the team, he made zero touchdowns during his tenure.

The Panthers now have eight picks in the first five rounds of the 2025 draft. That draft is set to begin on April 24.

VIDEO: Panthers get payback against Saints; QB situation still up in the air

Panthers get payback against Saints; QB situation still up in the air

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read