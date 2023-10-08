Panthers guard Corbett returns to pratice following months of rehab for ACL tear

CHARLOTTE — With a 0-4 start to the 2023 NFL season, disappointment seems to be plaguing the Carolina Panthers, particularly their offensive line.

This comes just one season after the unit seemed to be the stronghold of the entire team, but the return of guard Austin Corbett to practice this week could change the tide for the Carolina team.

Many Panthers fans felt a hint of optimism as they saw Corbett back on the field following his ACL tear in the last game of the 2022 season. While the physical rehabilitation was grueling and hard, Corbett told Channel 9 sports reporter, DaShawn Brown, it was the mental hurdle that became his biggest challenge, especially while watching the season opener in Atlanta.

“Knowing that I wasn’t physically capable of being out there, it’s like I was trying to take it easy on myself because I would be a detriment if I was out there, so it was like these guys got it; they’re going to be just fine,” Corbett said.

An exact date for Corbett’s return to the line for game time is still up in the air and ultimately dependent on the health of his knee.

