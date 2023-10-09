Panthers HC talks about meetings with owner David Tepper after 0-5 start

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are off to one of the team’s worst starts in years, still searching for a win after losing five straight games.

Being the only team left in the NFL without a win this season, Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich spoke to media on Monday and acknowledged the frustration from both players and fans.

Reich said on Tuesday that he has regular meetings with Panthers Owner David Tepper. He said that those meetings challenge him.

“It’s only been a short experience, but it’s been a really good experience,” Reich said. “It hasn’t been fun. Those meetings, I wouldn’t characterize them as fun meetings, but those meetings make me better, and I trust they make us better.”

The Panthers are dealing with a plague of injuries this season, especially on the offensive line. On Monday, Reich gave an update on guard Chandler Zavala, who was hospitalized during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

“His spirits were good,” Reich said after speaking with Zavala on the plane.

Reich said the team will see how Zavala responds to treatment during the week.

The Panthers travel to Miami this weekend to take on the Dolphins, which has one of the league’s best records at 4-1.

