Panthers’ Hubbard talks progression ahead of second start of season

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will get the start for the second week in a row against the Indianapolis Colts.

Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown described Hubbard as a player with a “dog” mentality.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke to Hubbard about how he’s working to earn that trust.

“Get the first down. Get the win for my team<” Hubbard said. “Anything I can do just make it happen. “When the coaches put the trust in you, your teammates do as well. You have to answer the bell.”

