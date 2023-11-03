Channel 9 announces Big 22 Player of the Year

MONROE, N.C. — Channel 9′s 2023 Big 22 Player of the Year has been crowned.

We introduced you to five student-athletes last week who were finalists, but one in particular stood out to voters.

Jordan Young out of Monroe High School has become the third junior to earn the honor.

A combination of rankings from the Channel 9 sports team, a poll from area coaches, and votes from fans helped earn Jordan a trophy and a $10,000 check for Monroe High School.

