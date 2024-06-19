Panthers learn of training camp report date, plans for fans uncertain

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will be holding training camp in Charlotte for only the second time. The team held it at Wofford College for the the last 30 years, other the 2020 season when it was held in the Queen City due to the pandemic.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the team’s rookies will report on July 19, while the veteran players will report the very next Tuesday, July 23rd.

The Panthers have been renovating its practice facilities in Charlotte for months. City council approved its field house project just last night.

The team has not announced plans for fans who will be attending camp.

