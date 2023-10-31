Panthers make no trades as NFL deadline passes

CHARLOTTE — The NFL trade deadline has passed with no moves made by the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Frank Reich said GM Scott Fitterer spoke about recent calls that had come in and he trusted him to lead that process.

The Panthers had granted permission for wide receiver Terrace Marshall to seek a trade but no moves were made as the leaguewide trade deadline passed on Monday.

Carolina is coming off its first win of the season this past Sunday against the Houston Texans.

