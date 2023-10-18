Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn expected to miss 6 weeks, sources say

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn is expected to miss six weeks with a quad injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report Wednesday. A league source confirmed the injury to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

Chinn joins defensive players Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Xavier Woods (hamstring), Von Bell (quad), and Shaq Thomspon (fibula), who are missing significant time for their injuries.

A league source confirms Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn suffered a quad injury during Sunday's game against Miami, and played through it.



Chinn has 292 career tackles through three seasons, ranking third behind Luke Kuechly (473) and Jon Beason (416) for most tackles in a player’s first three seasons.

His most recent game was Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, where the Panthers fell 21 to 42.

Chinn was a second-round pick back in 2020. He’s is in the final year of his contract, ESPN reports.

