Local

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn expected to miss 6 weeks, sources say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn is expected to miss six weeks with a quad injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report Wednesday. A league source confirmed the injury to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

Chinn joins defensive players Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Xavier Woods (hamstring), Von Bell (quad), and Shaq Thomspon (fibula), who are missing significant time for their injuries.

Chinn has 292 career tackles through three seasons, ranking third behind Luke Kuechly (473) and Jon Beason (416) for most tackles in a player’s first three seasons.

ALSO READ: ‘Heart for the Homeless’: Panthers safety reveals personal mission driving first fundraiser

His most recent game was Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, where the Panthers fell 21 to 42.

Chinn was a second-round pick back in 2020. He’s is in the final year of his contract, ESPN reports.

(WATCH BELOW: Former coach watches Panthers Jeremy Chinn’s success in NFL)

Former coach watches Panthers Jeremy Chinn’s success in NFL

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read