Panthers prepare for first prime-time game since 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Carolina Panthers are on the west coast this week for their first game in prime-time since 2023.

Defensive lineman Turk Wharton is no stranger to big games.

He won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown asked him what he brings from that winning culture to the Panthers.

“In Kansas City, it was always focused on a game at a time. Those conference games, we circled them because they count twice,” Wharton said. “Like even this game, we haven’t been on Monday Night Football here, so just understand that the world is watching you. So, you’re supposed to take that in and make sure when you go out there you go perform.”

