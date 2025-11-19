Bryce Young sets Panthers record with 448 yards, earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-breaking performance against the Falcons.

Young threw for 448 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in an overtime victory on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, setting a new single-game record for the Panthers.

This achievement marks the first time Bryce Young has received the Player of the Week honor in the NFL. His performance surpassed the previous Panthers single-game passing record held by Cam Newton.

