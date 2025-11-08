Panthers’ Rico Dowdle, Jaycee Horn share strong connection that started in college

CHARLOTTE — Rico Dowdle and Jaycee Horn, former Gamecock teammates, are now key players for the Carolina Panthers.

The two play on opposite sides of the ball, but they share a history from their college days at South Carolina and are looking to lead the Panthers as they enter the heart of the season. Their familiarity and mutual support on the field are seen as valuable assets to the team’s performance.

“I’m on the sideline yelling feed 5… The whole time,” said Jaycee Horn, expressing his support for Rico Dowdle’s role in the team. “I don’t care what the down and distance is; give 5 the ball.”

Rico Dowdle and Jaycee Horn have a long-standing connection from their time as teammates with the Gamecocks, which they bring to the Panthers.

