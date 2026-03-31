Discarded cigarette sparks wildfire in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — In McDowell County, the Jumping Branch Fire, which has burned close to 200 acres and is 20% contained on Tuesday, started after someone tossed out a cigarette, a homeowner told Channel 9. The fire quickly crawled up the mountainside.

A portion of Highway 80 was shut down on Tuesday.

There was damage to homes and sheds after the fire spread quickly northwest of Marion.

The fire was so intense that it warped the siding on a home.

There are 150 firefighters from the U.S. and N.C. forest services fighting the fire. It is burning in an area hit hard by Hurricane Helene, which brought down thousands of trees along Highway 180.

The U.S. Forest Service has been dropping water on the fire.

Crews plan to use a tactic called a burnout operation, which, according to the Department of the Interior, involves “using fire in a controlled manner to remove the fuels between the main fire and the fire break, so that when the main fire reaches the burned area/fire break.”

Firefighters are making progress on Tuesday, fighting a wildfire in Wilkes County.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the fire has gone from 20% to 50% contained.

There’s no relief in sight because dry air is sticking around.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Residents evacuated as crews battle 360-acre fire in Wilkes County

Residents evacuated as crews battle 360-acre fire in Wilkes County

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