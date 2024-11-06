Local

Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks activated ahead of game in Germany

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10. ((AP Photo/Michael Thomas))

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks will be activated this week, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Draft: Panthers add linebacker, running back to team’s arsenal

The running back was the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brooks has been on injured reserve due to an ACL injury he suffered while playing at the University of Texas.

Quarterback Bryce Young will be starting this week when the Panthers face the New York Giants, (both 2-7), this Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Defensive Tackle Jayden Crumedy was also activated. Crumedy was ruled out ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Saints, the Panthers reported.

