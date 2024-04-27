Panthers select Texas’ Jonathon Brooks in 2nd round of NFL Draft

DETROIT — In the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected University of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick. The Indianapolis Colts traded to the Panthers for the 52nd pick.

Brooks was the first running back to be selected for the draft.

The Panthers now have picks 65 (3rd Round), 101 (4th Round), 200 (6th Round) and 240 (7th Round).

Carolina made moves Thursday night trading with the Buffalo Bills to get the last pick of the first round.

They chose University of South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette.

The team officially welcomed him to Charlotte on Friday.

UNC star Drake Maye also has a new team, the New England Patriots.

He was one of a record six quarterbacks chosen in the first 12 picks.

