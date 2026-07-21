Panthers tackle Taylor Moton to miss start of season after being diagnosed with blood clot in lung

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the start of the regular season after being diagnosed last month with a blood clot in his lung.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that Moton and cornerback Jaycee Horn will be placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, the day before the start of training camp. Horn is sidelined after cutting his foot while running and requiring stitches. The Panthers anticipate Horn returning early in camp.

Moton was placed on blood thinners after his diagnosis and is being monitored by the team’s medical staff. He’s expected to return at some point during the regular season.

The 31-year-old Moton has played in 145 games — 128 starts — since being selected in the second round by the Panthers in 2017.

Carolina added left tackle Rasheed Walker through free agency as a fill-in for left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee during a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers also drafted Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round.

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