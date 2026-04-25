Panthers trade up to draft DT Lee Hunter with pick No. 49 in 2026 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers took swift action to improve their defense Friday night.

The team traded their 51st and 159th picks in the draft in exchange for the Vikings’ 49th and 196th picks.

And with the 49th pick the Panthers selected Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

Nicknamed “The Fridge” Hunter showed some initiative to rush the QB in college but mainly he is known as a run stopper.

The 6′4, 330-pound DT has accolades including an All-Big 12 First team selection in 2025.

Hunter started his career at Auburn in 2021 and then played three seasons at UCF before spending his final season as a Red Raider.

Hunter will join a defensive front of Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III who were additions at last year’s trade deadline.

The Panthers next pick will be late Friday night in the third round at pick No. 83 pending anymore trades.

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