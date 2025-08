WASHINGTON — The government will no longer be sending out paper Social Security checks.

It’s part of the Trump administration’s effort to fully modernize federal benefit payments, save money and fight financial fraud.

More than half-a-million Social Security recipients will need to choose either direct deposit or to get a pre-paid debit card.

That’s about 1% of the people on social security.

The change goes into effect Sept. 30.

