Parents await decision over possible Catawba County school district merger

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are at odds with county leaders over a possible school district merger in Catawba County.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand is at the board of commissioners meeting. There hasn’t been a vote yet, but we’re standing by to provide any breaking developments.

The county wants to merge Hickory City, Newton-Conover, and Catawba County schools.

County officials say this move would fix budget shortfalls in the smaller two districts, but parents who spoke against it Monday night said there are other options than just merging the schools.

If the board of commissioners approves the merger, they have to develop a new school board and transition process.

We have a crew at the meeting monitoring the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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