Catawba County schools face potential merger vote this year

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Hickory City Schools’ superintendent believes the county could vote to merge the three school districts before the end of this school year.

Our partners at the Hickory Daily report Superintendent Jennifer Griffin is encouraging the board to pursue other options that would keep Hickory City, Newton-Conover, and Catawba County schools separate.

The county Board of Commissioners wants to combine the three districts to help with budget shortfalls.

If they vote in favor of a merger, the state Board of Education would have to as well.

In December we told you the Hickory NAACP wanted the county to conduct a study to explain transportation, school assignments, and how the school board would be selected.

We’re asking the county if that was ever done, and if a vote is scheduled.

