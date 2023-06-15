Parents petition for Chester County Schools superintendent to step down

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Some parents in Chester County are upset after watching Superintendent Antwon Sutton stand up and leave a public meeting Monday night.

At the time, a citizen seemed to question the need for administrative pay raises.

Sutton returned to the meeting later and apologized for his actions.

“Sometimes when things are said, they hit you wrong,” Sutton said. “I’m human and things are said that get under your skin, but again that’s over with. That was a lapse on my part. I should not have stepped out.”

There is an online petition asking Sutton to step down.

The petition criticizes his behavior Monday and claims his leadership has been inadequate.

Full statement from Sutton:

“The students of Chester County School District have shown growth over the course of the past three years under my administration. The latest report card data from the South Carolina Department of Education supports this. One example, data from the 2022 state report card, shows that the percentage of students who have met or exceeded standards for the SC Ready has improved by 6% or higher in the areas of English Language Arts, mathematics, and science since 2021. The state report card also indicated that 46% of our schools’ overall ratings have improved since the 2018-2019 school year, with 93% of the entire District currently rated as “Average” and above.

“During the last meeting of the Chester County School Board of Trustees, an overview of Spring 2023 MAP Testing Results was shared with the public. Average RIT scores have increased across all tested grade levels in reading and in math, indicating academic growth. Additionally, the percentage of kindergarten and 1st-grade students flagged for reading concerns decreased from 53% to 43% from fall to spring.

“The graduation rates have also increased from 79.6% in 2021 to 81.4% in 2022. Although the official graduation rate for the Class of 2023 will not be released until next school year, a total of 291 students graduated, 49 of whom received honors. Of those 49 students, 17 graduated with an associate’s degree and 5 graduated with a University Studies certificate from York Technical College for completing the required amount of college credits. Scholarship totals have effectively doubled since 2021, from $4.7M to a staggering $9.3M in scholarships earned by the Class of 2023.

“Chester County School District recently participated in a pilot for the Language Essentials for Teachers for Reading and Spelling (LETRS), intensive training sponsored by the SC Department of Education. The District was recognized by the state for its implementation of LETRS to help improve reading scores. That video is available on the District’s official Facebook page.

“My presence and commitment within the community here in Chester County have been a priority since my start in 2020. Just this past school year alone, I have attended over 80 events whether at schools, after hours, or on weekends, all in support for our District in the areas of academics, athletics, and the arts. I will continue to provide high-quality leadership that’s in the best interest for all of our students. The District will also continue to encourage anyone from the public to attend the monthly Board meetings, participate in the District’s virtual town hall meetings, or simply contact the District with any questions or concerns they may have.

“The public has been made aware of this information through the District’s many channels of communication. These gains are the result of the tireless efforts of our students and staff in improving academic achievement across the county. Our District is not without areas for improvement, but it will continue to move forward to provide a well-rounded and robust education to all of its students.”

