Park entrance fees waived for York County residents

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Starting July 1, York County parks will be free to enter if you live in the county.

The York County Council will waive entrance fees for residents and charge more to nonresidents to offset the loss in revenue.

The goal is to improve access to places, like Ebenezer Park and Allison Creek Park for residents.

This move comes after the York County Council approved a new $515 million budget on June 4.

The council said the budget includes “investments in key areas all across the county and puts the needs of our citizens first.

Other highlights from the budget include $214 million for roads, buildings and utility projects and the elimination of about $2 million in taxes for residents.

VIDEO: York County considers countywide parks and recreation tax

York County considers countywide parks and recreation tax

©2025 Cox Media Group