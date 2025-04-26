Park Road restaurant eyes summer opening

CHARLOTTE — A California-based restaurant concept is coming this summer to Park Road Shopping Center.

Mother’s Comfort Food & Cocktails expects to open in late June at 4271 Park Road — the former Cantina 1511 site, which has been vacant since that restaurant’s ownership shuttered all locations abruptly in August 2023.

It will be the brand’s first East Coast location.

The Charlotte Business Journal first reported on the restaurant’s plans to enter the Charlotte market in January.

