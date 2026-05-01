3 hurt after car crashes into Charlotte Fire headquarters

CHARLOTTE — Three people are hurt after a car crashed into the Charlotte Fire Department’s headquarters late Thursday night.

Officials say it happened in north Charlotte, on Dalton Avenue and North Graham Street, just after 11 p.m.

Video from the scene shows where the car ran into the building and broke through a side window.

According to MEDIC, the patients’ injuries are not life-threatening, and they are expected to be ok.

Channel 9 is asking Charlotte police what may have led up to the crash and if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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