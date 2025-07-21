Parkertown Elementary to open in Mooresville in 2027-2028

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A new $52 million elementary school, Parkertown Elementary, is set to be built in Mooresville with construction starting next March.

The school is designed to accommodate 720 students and aims to open for the 2027-2028 school year. This project represents a significant investment in the local education infrastructure, addressing the growing needs of the community.

Channel 9 and Classroom Central are collaborating to ensure students have the necessary supplies through their 9 School Tools Drive.

The drive is accepting donations of items like pencils and books until Aug. 31.

Donations can be made at several locations, including ER Plumbing Services, Ashley Furniture, and Charlotte Fire Department stations. More information, including a map of donation sites, is available at www.9schooltools.com.

With the construction of Parkertown Elementary and the ongoing school supply drive, the community is taking significant steps to support local education and prepare for future student needs.

