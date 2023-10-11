Part of I-77 could be named in honor of Steph Curry

DAVIDSON, N.C. — One of the National Basketball Association’s biggest stars could soon have a part of Interstate 77 named for him.

The Town of Davidson is discussing a proposal to rename the I-77 interchange at Griffith Street in honor of Steph Curry.

Town council members discussed the idea during Tuesday’s meeting, and a draft proclamation says the town would honor No. 30 by renaming the interchange at exit 30.

Curry played for Davidson College and was named a consensus first-team All-American. He has since gone on to be one of the NBA’s best shooters and a prolific user of the three-point shot. Since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2009, Curry has won four NBA championships.

The town will vote on the proposal on Oct. 24. If approved, the town will need to apply with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to rename the interchange.

