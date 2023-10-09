Partnership between Make-A-Wish, Renaissance Fair gives 2 young girls the royal treatment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two little girls were given the royal treatment at the Renaissance Festival on Sunday.

Four-year-old Christy wore a red gown; she’s currently battling leukemia, and six-year-old Maisyn wore a purple gown; right now she is living with a nervous system disorder.

The girls were given a day of fun at the Renaissance Festival thanks to a partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Christy and Maisyn spent their day with the queen and her royal entourage, walking throughout the fair. The girls were also honored with an official coronation just before the jousting match.

As you can tell, both girls have a love for princesses and share a dream of going to Disney World. A dream that is coming true this winter as they both head to Flordia with their families.

For more information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, click here.

