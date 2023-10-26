York Co. deputies search for suspect who led cross-county chase in stolen car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a man accused of leading deputies on a cross-county chase Thursday in South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9′s Almiya White they were chasing someone in a stolen car down Highway 5 toward Indian Land just before 1 p.m.

The chase crossed the county line into the Bridgehampton area of Lancaster County before the suspect crashed in Ballantyne on Ardrey Kell Road, right near the state line.

Deputies said the driver got out of the car and ran.

At the scene of the crash, White could see a damaged car and a large area blocked off by crime scene tape. One woman told White she saw the driver crash into a tree. She said he almost hit her before crashing into a light pole and tree.

She said she was driving out of the neighborhood when she saw the man in the stolen car driving on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies haven’t shared a description of the man they’re looking for or what his charges will be, but said they’re still searching for him.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation. The York County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

